Pro Panja League: Kiraak Hyderabad, Jaipur Veers, Rohtak Rowdies and MP Hathodas all set for SF

Gwalior, Aug 19 (IANS) The Pro Panja League Season 2 culminated in explosive performances as teams vied for semi-final berths. Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh delivered a historic feat in the 70 kg category against Akash Kumar of Jaipur Veers. Satnam Singh achieved a remarkable 10-0 victory and, more significantly, set a new record with a stunning 0.12-second Challenger pin.

This monumental achievement surpassed Jaipur Veers' four-time winner Mazahir Saidu's previous record, solidifying Satnam Singh as a four-time winner and earning him the moniker Badshaho ka Badshaho. His team, Kiraak Hyderabad, along with Jaipur Veers, Rohtak Rowdies, and MP Hathodas, have all qualified for the semi-finals, scheduled for tomorrow, August 20, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports. The Grand Finale will follow on August 21.

This undercard fixture pitted Sher e Ludhiana against MP Hathodas, showcasing fierce competition across different weight categories. The action began with the 65 kg women's participation, a crucial segment of the Pro Panja League. In this opening bout, Manorma Bisht of Sher e Ludhiana faced Olivia Dkhar of MP Hathodas. MP Hathodas Olivia Dkhar's dominant 2-0 victory suggested a powerful performance, setting an aggressive tone for MP Hathodas and highlighting her strong start in the tournament.

Following the initial matchup, the 55 kg participation saw Senebi Syngkli of Sher e Ludhiana face Arya P of MP Hathodas. Senebi Syngkli's impressive 2-0 victory for Sher e Ludhiana demonstrated her skill and resilience, potentially helping the score and injecting renewed energy into her team. The final bout in this fixture featured Mohan Sharma of Sher e Ludhiana against Manish Kumar of MP Hathodas in the specially-abled category, a testament to the league's commitment to inclusivity. Manish Kumar's 2-0 win showcased the incredible strength and technique of the Gwalior based athlete in this division, securing another victory for MP Hathodas and concluding a dynamic first fixture.

The second undercard fixture presented an exciting clash between Jaipur Veers and Kiraak Hyderabad, starting with the 65 kg women's participation. Jagpreet Kaur of Jaipur Veers, was looking for a comeback against Madhura KN of Kiraak Hyderabad. Madhura Kn's convincing 2-0 win not only secured a crucial point for Kiraak Hyderabad but also showcased her formidable energy for the franchise.

Next up was the 65kg+ participation bout, a category where power is a defining factor. Yogesh Chaudhary of Jaipur Veers, an experienced participant who had previously been defeated by her student Nirmal Devi of Rohtak Rowdies, faced Kirtika Bamel of Kiraak Hyderabad. Yogesh Chaudhary's strong performance led to a 2-0 win, demonstrating her capability and keeping Jaipur Veers competitive in the fixture. The final fight of this fixture was a highly anticipated rematch in the Special Category, featuring Santosh Gupta of Jaipur Veers against Chandan Kumar Behera of Kiraak Hyderabad. Chandan Kumar Behera, known for his exceptional skill in this category, secured a 2-0 victory, reaffirming Kiraak Hyderabad's strength and highlighting the inspiring performances within the Pro Panja League's inclusive categories.

The Main Card fixture between Sher e Ludhiana and MP Hathodas delivered a series of intense matchups across various weight categories. In the 80 kg category, Vethozo Lohe of MP Hathodas showcased a dominant performance against Sher e Ludhiana's Harkomal Gill. MP Hathodas Vethozo Lohe secured a resounding 5-0 victory, achieving three successful pins and earning two additional bonus points, demonstrating a strong grip, pinning strength and control.

The 90 kg bout saw Tawheed Shaikh, Captain of Sher e Ludhiana, deliver an explosive performance against Rino Thomas of MP Hathodas. Sher E Ludhiana’s captain Tawheed Shaikh not only secured a decisive 10-0 victory with three successful pins, but also earned two bonus points. His dominance was further highlighted by a successful Challenger Round in Round 3, where he pinned Thomas in a mere 2.35 seconds, gaining an additional five points and swinging the momentum strongly in Sher e Ludhiana's favor. The action continued into the final round of the 70 kg weight bout, where Sanu Joy of Sher e Ludhiana faced Tridip Medhi, Captain of MP Hathodas. Sanu Joy secured a 5-0 victory for Sher e Ludhiana, capitalizing on three successful pins against Tridip Medhi of MP Hathodas while earning the two bonus points, solidifying Sher e Ludhiana's position in this highly competitive main card fixture.

In the second Main Card fixture, Jaipur Veers and Kiraak Hyderabad engaged in a series of powerful matchups. The 60 kg participation saw Rudra Naik of Jaipur Veers dominate his opponent, Naveen MV of Kiraak Hyderabad. Rudra Naik of Jaipur Veers secured a decisive 10-0 victory, which included three successful pins earning him two bonus points, and a crucial five points gained from a successful Challenger Round in Round 2, showcasing his formidable grip and power.

The 70 kg participation then witnessed a remarkable performance by Satnam Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad against Akash Kumar of Jaipur Veers. Satnam Singh achieved a resounding 10-0 victory, not only securing three successful pins and the two additional bonus points that accompany them, but also setting a new record. His first-round Challenger pin of Akash Kumar earned five points, surpassing Jaipur Veers' four-time winner Mazahir Saidu's previous record, cementing Satnam Singh as a force to be reckoned with as he also becomes a four time winner with the new record. The fixture concluded with another 60 kg participation bout where Ajay Chaudhary of Kiraak Hyderabad secured a 5-0 victory against Shoukath VT of Jaipur Veers, adding to Kiraak Hyderabad's strong showing in this main card fixture.

--IANS

aaa/