Somy Ali faces heat for supporting Aamir Khan's brother Faissal: 'I have the fortitude to say'

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali shared that she has been getting a lot of heat for supporting Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan.

She said that just because someone speaks ill of you, it doesn’t mean you drop the ball on them during their hard times.

"What he said about me is none of my business, but how I react if he’s going through something is my choice, not anyone else’s. I will support and stand by him or anyone else who is going through rough times."

Somy added that she doesn't know Aamir well enough to make any comments about him.

"We did one photoshoot and we were both very professional. Aside from exchanging pleasantries, we didn’t say a word and just did the shoot and left."

She stated that although she does not know the ins and outs of what’s going on, as someone who has a degree in psychology, after watching Faisal’s interviews, she believes him to be of sound mind.

"I have worked at a psychiatric hospital during my internship with patients who had schizophrenia, and I used to give them that medication they pumped Faisal up with in his water. That has dire consequences if a person is not suffering from schizophrenia. That doesn’t sit well with my ethics or my moral compass. As long as no one has physically harmed me and they are in trouble, and I know they are in the right, I will speak up for them. That’s my personality and my upbringing."

"So relax and stop with your BS accusations about my being a hypocrite. People get hurt and say things that I did, but now he’s in trouble, and I will support any of you if it comes to that, including Faisal."

Somy concluded that none of us are perfect, including her.

"I simply have the fortitude to say something", she shared.

On Monday, Somy dropped a chunk of Faissal's media interaction on her Instagram stories and wrote: "If you have proof that Faisal is "mad" then get it."

