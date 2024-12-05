They have again disrupted proceedings in Parliament BJP MP K Laxman attacks opposition

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and National President of BJP OBC Morcha, K Laxman on Thursday attacked the opposition and said that they disrupted the proceedings in the Parliament.

"In Rajya Sabha, we have given a notice to raise an issue which is of concern to the nation. Chairman has given notice to my colleague Sudhanshu Trivedi. He raised the issue and was highlighting how the anti-national and international agencies have been writing against us for the last few years. India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years. These anti-India forces, whenever the Parliament begins, come out with fabricated issues.." he said.

"Everybody wants to know there is this opposition. They have again disrupted the proceedings in the Parliament.." Laxman added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the opposition was indulging in Political drama and it would be better if they went and sat at Rajghat.

"It would have been better if the people who call themselves as LoP would have done 'Parikrama' of Ram Janmabhoomi temple... Those who are doing political drama here, it would have been better if they had gone and sat at Rajghat," he said.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

Earlier today, BJP leader and JPC Chairman of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal had said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who were stopped from going to the violence-hit Sambhal was not 'interested' in running the Parliament session.

"If Rahul Gandhi is MP and LoP, he should have been present in the Parliament where the problems of 140 crore people of India are highlighted...one unfortunate incident happened there, the administration is normalising the situation and ordered not to come...if you want to ensure peace, you could have done it from here as well...he could have raised the issue in Parliament but he is not interested in running the Parliament session," Pal told ANI. (ANI)