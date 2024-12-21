Sachin Pilot Demands Apology Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that the remarks by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Babasaheb Ambedkar were insulting and the Bharatiya Janata Party should apologize.

Speaking to the media, Pilot said "The incident that happened in the Parliament, the way the ruling party is insulting Baba Saheb, is unfortunate. The feelings that the Home Minister has for Ambedkar Saheb, came out on his tongue inside the House. The entire BJP should apologize... People are protesting all over the country today... For the first time in the country, the MPs of the ruling party have created a frenzy inside the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi-Mallikarjun Kharge were stopped from entering the Parliament and on top of that, false cases were also registered against them... This drama is being done by the BJP only to save themselves... By targeting Rahul Gandhi, they are trying to save their lives and divert the attention of the public..."

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest against Shah's speech. The police used water cannons to disperse the workers and later detained the protesters.

This comes after Shah's address in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, at the conclusion of a two-day discussion on 75 years of the Constitution, where he lashed out at the Congress party, stating that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of god so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for 7 lives," he said.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati called for a nationwide protest on December 24 against the Union Home Minister.In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said that Shah's remarks have hurt the hearts of the people.

"Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the author of the original book in the form of the super-humanistic and welfare constitution for the self-respect and human rights of the Dalits, deprived and other neglected people of the country, is as revered as God. His disrespect by Amit Shah hurts the hearts of the people," she said.

She further demanded that the Home Minister take back his statement.

"People from all sections of society in the country are quite agitated, angry by the words spoken by him in the Parliament regarding such a great man. Ambedkarite BSP has demanded him to take back his statement and repent, which has not been implemented till now," Mayawati said. (ANI)