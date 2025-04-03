Indian Arrows Women Juniors begin IWL 2 campaign with win

Bengaluru: Indian Arrows Women Juniors began their Indian Women's League 2 campaign with a 2-1 victory against Pudhuvai Unicorns at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence Phase 2, on Wednesday.

Abhista Basnett (11') opened the scoring for Indian Arrows, before Keerthana M (40') equalised minutes before the half-time whistle. The Arrows returned strong in the second half, as Valaina Jada Fernandes (49') scored the winning goal after the restart.

In the 11th minute, Indian Arrows found the breakthrough from a well-executed set piece. Anushka Kumari delivered a corner into the box, where midfielder Abhista Basnett timed her jump to meet the ball with a firm header that bulged the net at the bottom corner.

The Arrows pushed forward aggressively in the first half, but in their eagerness to extend the lead, they were caught offside on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Pudhuvai Unicorns steadily built momentum, coming close to scoring twice before finally finding the equaliser in the 40th minute. Keerthana, unmarked at the near post during a corner, did well to head it in, as the teams went into the dressing rooms on level terms.

Indian Arrows came out with more vigour in the second half, and retook the lead soon enough. Midfielder Julan Nongmaithem showcased brilliant footwork, dribbling past two defenders before setting up substitute Valaina Fernandes. With space just outside the box, Valaina struck a curling shot into the bottom-right corner. (ANI)