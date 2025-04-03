Kesari Chapter 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar battles for justice on Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Mumbai: Actors Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for 'Kesari Chapter 2' in the national capital on Thursday, offering a powerful glimpse into a poignant chapter of Indian history.

The historical drama, which delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, highlighting the fight for justice against the British Empire.

The makers of the movie, including Karan Johar also shared the trailer on their social media handles.



"One man, his courage, his words - that shook the entire empire. Uncover the most shocking lie ever told. Uncover the darkest chapter of our history. Uncover the truth behind Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. #KesariChapter2 - TRAILER OUT NOW. In cinemas, April 18," the caption read.

Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of April 13, 1919, the trailer introduces Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, a courageous lawyer who challenges the British colonial regime in a legal battle for the victims of the massacre.

The film's narrative unfolds with haunting visuals of the massacre, showing the devastation that followed and the ripple effects it had across India.

In the courtroom, Akshay's character faces off against R Madhavan, portraying Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

The trailer also features Ananya Panday, a law student.

Sharing her look on March 28, the makers on Instagram wrote, "Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2. In cinemas worldwide, 18th April."

R Madhavan plays Neville Mckinley in the film.

The film promises to shed light on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, offering a fresh perspective on a tragedy that shaped India's struggle for independence.

'Kesari Chapter 2' is set to release on April 18, 2025, following the success of its predecessor, which focused on the Battle of Saragarhi in 2019.

The original Kesari film starred Parineeti Chopra and highlighted the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle.

With Kesari Chapter 2, the filmmakers aim to honor the legacy of India's freedom fighters by showcasing the relentless pursuit of justice and the enduring spirit of resistance against colonial oppression. (ANI)