Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Government on Constitution Day in Lok Sabha: 'Suraksha Kavach Under Threat

New Delhi: Calling the Constitution a 'Suraksha kavach'(protective shield), Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Friday in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while protecting Parliament in 2001.

"In the struggle of crores of Indians, in their strength to battle the toughest situations, and in their hope of justice from the country, the flame of our Constitution is burning. Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe - it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of Right to Express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make big claims have made all attempts to break down this 'kavach'. The Constitution promises social, economic and political justice. These promises are a safety armour and work to break this has begun. Through lateral entry and privatisation, this government is trying to weaken reservation," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the government's stance on the caste census in Lok Sabha and said that

"They win elections by narrowly escaping defeat... a caste census is the need of the hour, yet they trivialise it by discussing things like mangalsutras. Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a Caste Census. Colleague of the ruling side mentioned this, the mention is also being made only because of these results in the Lok Sabha elections. The Caste Census is essential so that we know the condition of everyone and policies can be made accordingly. The ruling party talks about the past but why are they not speaking about the present? Is all the responsibility of the country on Nehru ji? Those who talk about Nehru, what are they doing themselves?" she asked.

Wayanad MP further said, "The one, whose name you sometimes hesitate in speaking out, while speaking fluently at other times to use it to save yourself - he set up HAL, BHEL, SAIL, GAIL, ONGC, NTPC, Railways, IIT, IIM, Oil Refineries and several PSUs. His name can be erased from books, can be erased from speeches. But his role in the freedom of this nation, in building this nation can never be erased from this nation."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the central government for allegedly favouring one individual (Adani).

"For one person everything is being changed. Today's government has given all the cold storage to Adani ji, the apple growers in Himachal are crying because everything is being changed for one person. One person is being favoured and 142 crore Indians are being ignored. All the businesses are being given to one person, including railways, and airports etc." she said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suggested holding a ballot to resolve ongoing political debates, stating, "Conduct elections through a ballot, and the truth will be revealed."

She also attacked the BJP-led NDA government on its policies saying "government is trying to weaken reservation through lateral entry, privatisation."

"Through lateral entry and privatisation, the government is trying to weaken reservations. Had these not been the results of Lok Sabha elections, they would have also started working on changing the Constitution. The truth is that they are repeatedly speaking about the Constitution because in these elections they have come to know that the people of this country will keep the Constitution of this country safe. Winning while almost losing these elections, they have realised that the discussions about changing the Constitution won't work in this country," the Congress MP said.

She further mentioned the meeting of Sambhal violence victims and said that they had a dream to get their children educated.

"A few people from the bereaved families of Sambhal had come to meet us. There were two children among them - Adnan and Uzair. One of them was my son's age and the other was younger, 17 years of age. Their father was a tailor. The tailor had just one dream - that he would get his children educated, one son would become a doctor and the other too would be successful...The Police shot their father dead. The 17-year-old Adnan told me that he would grow up to be a doctor and realise his father's dream. This dream and hope was instilled in his heart by the Constitution of India," the Wayanad MP said.

The debate marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing.

Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)