Paul Stirling to lead Ireland's white-ball squad for series vs West Indies

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Ireland have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against West Indies, with experienced campaigner Paul Stirling set to lead the side in both formats. The three-match ODI series begins on May 21 at Clontarf, followed by three T20Is in June at Bready.

The 14-member ODI squad features two exciting uncapped players—22-year-old top-order batter Cade Carmichael and 24-year-old pacer Tom Mayes, both of whom have earned maiden international call-ups on the back of impressive performances in domestic and Wolves-level cricket.

Selector Andrew White praised Carmichael’s development, saying, “His talent, stroke play, and resilience were on full display for the Wolves in April. His rise is a real demonstration of how consistent performances and adaptability to conditions can open international doors.”

Mayes, a consistent performer in Ireland’s domestic circuit, joins an ODI pace battery that includes Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, and Craig Young. Also breaking into the national setup is Liam McCarthy, who has been named in the T20I squad and is yet another example of Ireland’s growing seam-bowling depth.

A notable absentee in the ODI squad is Ireland’s premier fast bowler Mark Adair, who is recovering from an injury. However, the 28-year-old is expected to return for the T20I series in June. His younger brother Ross Adair finds a place in the T20I setup, adding further interest to the squad dynamics.

“Selection decisions for these two series were challenging,” White admitted. “It’s a testament to the growing depth of talent we have in Ireland. Each of these players has earned their place.”

While Ireland have added fresh faces, the squads retain a strong core of experience. Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, and George Dockrell bring stability to both formats, while all-rounders Campher and Dockrell offer flexibility with both bat and ball. Promising left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys also continues to be backed across formats.

With Josh Little expected to spearhead the bowling attack and Harry Tector continuing to anchor the middle order, the Irish side looks well-balanced as they prepare to take on a resurgent West Indies unit that will also face England on this European tour.

Ireland will see the West Indies series as an opportunity to both compete and assess their bench strength. With an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle and upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers, giving exposure to players like Carmichael, Mayes, and McCarthy under match pressure will be key to Ireland’s white-ball roadmap.

Schedule - ODI Series (All matches in Clontarf):

1st ODI: May 21

2nd ODI: May 23

3rd ODI: May 25

T20I Series (All matches in Bready):

1st T20I: June 12

2nd T20I: June 14

3rd T20I: June 15

Squads:

ODI:

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

T20I:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

