Imran Khan’s sons call for global pressure on Pakistan to secure their father's release

Islamabad, May 14 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons have for the first time publicly called for increasing global pressure on the government of Pakistan to secure the release of their father, who they say is facing a prolonged incarceration.

Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan, the two sons of Imran Khan who are based in London and living with their mother and Khan's former wife Jemima Khan, revealed that despite the court's orders, it has been irregular and difficult for them to contact their imprisoned father.

Breaking their silence for the first time, 28-year-old Suleman and 26-year-old Qasim said that they were forced to come and speak publicly after having run out of options to be in contact with their father and ensure his release.

"We've gone through the legal routes. We've gone through every route that we thought would potentially get him out. We never thought he would be in there for a fraction of how long he's been in there. And it's only getting worse. So, we've somewhat run out of those options and now decided that the only route of taking action is to come and speak publicly," said Qasim.

“What we want is international pressure on Pakistan right now because currently he (Imran Khan) is living in inhumane conditions. They're not giving him basic human rights; they're not really doing anywhere near enough. And what we want is global pressure," Qasim added.

Suleman said that they have exhausted all legal avenues.

"We've exhausted other options and legal avenues and it's gone very quiet. It seems, in the international media, it seems to have gone very quiet," Suleman said.

"We'd call for any government that supports free speech and proper democracy to join the call for our father's release," he added.

Expressing his desire to be able to establish contact with Donald Trump, Suleman said that the US President would be the best person to call on Pakistan for Imran Khan's release.

"We'd love to speak to Trump or try to figure out a way where he would be able to help out in some way. Because, at the end of the day, all we're trying to do is free our father, bring democracy in Pakistan and just ensure his basic human rights," Suleman said.

--IANS

int/hamza/as