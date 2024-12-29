Kejriwal Flags Alleged Voter Roll Manipulation in New Delhi Ahead of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the District Electoral Officer of New Delhi alleging an "unusual spike" in voter addition and deletion applications in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency in recent days.

"I am writing to bring to your immediate attention a significant rise in the number of voter addition and deletion applications received in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency over the past few days," the letter dated December 28 reads.

AAP convenor further alleged that a "sinister plan" is being made to tinker with the electoral rolls.

"It is concerning that these applications have been submitted after the conclusion of the comprehensive Special Summary Revision exercise. This raises serious concerns about a sinister plan to tinker with the electoral rolls, which are the very foundation of any free and fair election," the letter added.

Highlighting a sharp increase in voter addition and deletion applications, Kejriwal asked "at whose behest the names of voters are being deleted" and requested the DEO to share the details of individuals who have submitted more than five deletion applications since October 29.

"To address this matter, I kindly request you to provide details of individuals (objectors) who have submitted more than five deletion applications since October 29, 2024. Specifically, we seek either their EPIC details or copies of Form 7 filed by them. I have enclosed the list of such individuals who have filed more than 5 forms from 29 October to 25 December 2024. Who are these individuals who are so keen to get names of voters deleted at such a large scale? At whose behest are operating? What are their intentions?" the letter stated.

AAP convenor urged "no further voter deletions" in the constituency unless it is a case of migration or death. He further added that if the Election Commission finds it necessary to delete any voter's name, such actions must be preceded by thorough on-ground verification conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in the presence of Booth Level Agents of all parties.

"To safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, I strongly urge that no further voter deletions be carried out in the constituency unless it is a case of Migration (i.e. Form 8) and a death case which must be duly accompanied with a death certificate. In any case, no deletion should be undertaken without rigorous verification. If the Election Commission deems it absolutely necessary to delete any voter's name, such actions must be preceded by thorough on-ground verification conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in the presence of Booth Level Agents (BLA-1 and BLA-2) of all parties. This step is essential to ensure that no genuine voter is unfairly removed," the letter added.

The former Delhi Chief Minister also held a press conference today, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of running an "Operation Lotus" since December 15 in his constituency, by filing applications for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes.

AAP convenor said, "In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have filed application for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes... Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12 per cent of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election."

"BJP wants to win the election anyhow, even by dishonesty... But, the people of Delhi will not let this happen. The said tactics they used in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections - we will not let them win here by using that tactic," he added.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress has become intense, with all three parties levelling allegations on each other.

The Delhi Assembly polls 2025 are due in February 2025. (ANI)