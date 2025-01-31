ECI to Investigate AAP's Allegations of Poisoned Yamuna Water Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: After AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and Bhagwant Mann met the Election Commission of India (ECI), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the commission has said that it will investigate the entire matter with facts and then make some decision.

Singh said, "...Arvind Kejriwal has told the entire chronology about the BJP's conspiracy to poison the water coming to Delhi to the Election Commission. The commission has said that it will investigate the entire matter with facts and then make some decision."

This comes after the ECI issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to provide proof of his allegations that the Haryana government has "poisoned" the water supply to the national capital.

In its statement the ECI said, "The Commission gave a patient hearing to AAP leader Sh Kejriwal, at a very short notice today &received his reply The Full Commission, without getting swayed by personal insinuations &offensive strategy being in play, decided to examine reply in detail and take decision(s) on merit."

However, Arvind Kejriwal now has stated that the poisonous water that was being sent to Delhi has now stopped. The amount of ammonia in the water coming to Delhi has decreased from 7 ppm to 2 ppm.

Earlier today, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the 'poisonous' Yamuna issue. Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were 'unprecedented and dangerously' high.

In the letter, he claimed that the ammonia levels started increasing very sharply from 15 Jan onwards (around 3.2 ppm on 15 Jan) and reached 7 ppm a few days later. The AAP convenor stated that CM Atishi contacted the Haryana CM to resolve the crises; however, despite several attempts, the issues remained unresolved.

He alleged that a 'deliberate conspiracy' was made by the Haryana CM to influence the Delhi assembly election.

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)