Congress Slams Centre Over Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites at Nigambodh Ghat

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday accused the Centre of disrespecting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by conducting his last rites at a public crematorium at Nigambodh Ghat.

"... Name one former prime minister who was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat. Is this kind of behaviour against the Sikh community, against former PM Manmohan Singh, or against the Congress? We don't know," Pawan Khera told ANI.

Earlier, a war of words broke out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

On Saturday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre, alleging that the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was held at a common and congested location.

"It's a very sad thing that the govt has stooped to this level. When the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, this government provided a place for cremation; that same place was made a memorial for the PM... All the prime ministers have received similar honour. It is deeply painful to see that the final journey of Manmohan Singh was taken to a very common and even congested place. There was no place for the foreign dignitaries and Dr. Singh's family...," the Congress MP told ANI.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lashed out at the BJP-led central government, alleging that an "adequate place" wasn't provided for the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

On Saturday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a social media post on X, wrote, "By not providing an adequate place for the cremation of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the government has not done justice to the dignity of the post of former Prime Minister, the personality of Manmohan Singh, his legacy, and the self-respecting Sikh community."

In response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday criticised the Congress over former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise and cremation and accused the party of trying to "play politics" over the late veteran's passing away.

"I feel sad about the fact that Congress tried to play politics on the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Will the Nehru-Gandhi family stoop so low that they play politics in the name of Dr. Manmohan Singh and his death? Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation," said Anurag Thakur.

The UPA government had rejected requests for separate memorials in the national capital, citing a lack of space. (ANI)