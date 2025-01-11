Congress Must Lead to Preserve INDIA Bloc Amid Growing Divisions: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has called out the Congress party to take responsibility for saving the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed to contest the 2024 general elections.

Raut expressed disappointment that not a single meeting of the INDIA alliance has been held since the elections, and it's up to the Congress party to convene one.

"It is true that the INDIA alliance was formed for the Lok Sabha elections and after the elections not a single meeting of the INDIA alliance was held. Congress party was responsible for calling this meeting," Raut, who is Shiv Sena (UBT) MP in Rajya Sabha, told reporters.

As the largest party in the alliance, Raut emphasized that the Congress has a crucial role in keeping the INDIA bloc intact. "It is the responsibility of the Congress party to save the INDIA alliance. Congress is the biggest party," Raut added.

However, the alliance is currently facing challenges, with the Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja admitting that the INDIA bloc "stands divided" after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "It is a fact that Opposition is divided. It is known to people that in Delhi. Assembly election AAP is contesting on its own, Congress is contesting on its own, left parties are contesting wherever they are capable of putting up a fight and among other parties, certain parties have declared support to AAP. So, it is a fact that the INDIA bloc stands divided."

Raja emphasised on Left parties' objective to unite secular and democratic parties to put a "strong" fight against the BJP.

Raut also highlighted the need for the INDIA bloc to appoint a convener, stressing that a united front is necessary to counter opposing forces.

"We have not been able to declare the convener of the INDIA alliance till now. If we have to fight against a force, we should keep all these things in mind," Raut asserted.

The rift between Congress and AAP has intensified in Delhi ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, scheduled for February 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on February 8. Despite this, Samajwadi Party's chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee have extended their support to AAP.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)