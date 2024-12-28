Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit Criticizes AAP Over Freebies and Alleged False Promises

New Delhi: Attacking Aam Aadmi Party over the Rs 2,100 monthly allowance scheme for women, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday said that any scheme in which money is being distributed will become famous.

"Any scheme in which you'll distribute money will become famous, 'bahar bhandara laga do, bhid lag jayegi'... They announced a scheme of providing Rs 2100 to women after they get reelected, being a party they can do this. Our question is, they announced a similar scheme in Punjab to provide Rs 1500, but it has yet to be provided," Dikshit said.

"CM Atishi said that we are providing Rs 1000 to women and post-election if we win, we will increase it to Rs 2100, later an advertisement came in the newspaper that they (the government) have no such schemes... It means CM Atishi herself is saying that the CM (Atishi) is lying. Neither the Congress nor BJP, LG or the media have said this," he added.

The allegations surfaced after a Delhi government department issued notices disowning the registration process for two schemes promoted by the ruling AAP. The Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' announced by AAP ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

Dikshit further alleged that Arvind Kejriwal took the help of "RSS and the BJP" during his 'India Against Corruption' movement.

"This is the same party (AAP) which helped BJP cut our votes in Haryana. They (AAP) go everywhere to damage Congress and help the BJP... BJP can never defeat the AAP in Delhi - they (AAP) know this and hence they are attacking us... When did Arvind Kejriwal come on the road and protest against the BJP on bigger issues like the issue of the government helping big industrialists and communalism... Congress do all this and opposes the government... They just say that the government (central) doesn't let them work, just to protect their image but never provided any kind of evidence," he said.

The AAP was founded on November 26, 2012, by Arvind Kejriwal from the 2011 India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, a civil motion against the backdrop of corruption scandals that came to light during the UPA government.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025, however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)