logo

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 14, 2024, 09:29 AM

BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva Criticizes AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana as Election Slogan Ahead of Delhi Polls

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 14, 2024, 07:50 AM

Congress Slams AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana, Labels It an Election Gimmick Ahead of Delhi Polls