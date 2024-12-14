BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva Criticizes AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana as Election Slogan Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: BJP State President Virendraa Sachdeva criticized the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' scheme announced by Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi, calling it a mere election slogan ahead of the state assembly elections.

Speaking to the ANI, Sachdeva pointed out the unfulfilled promises made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had vowed to provide Rs 1000 to women before coming into power in Punjab.

"He had announced that he will give Rs 1000 to women before coming into power in Punjab. How much money have you given in the last two years? Not even a single rupee" Sachdeva said, highlighting the failure of the Punjab government to deliver on its promises.

Sachdeva further questioned the timing of the announcement of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' accusing the AAP government of using it as a political tool to sway voters before the Delhi elections. "Announcing such a scheme before the Delhi elections is nothing more than an election slogan" he added.

Earlier, Congress leader and candidate for the New Delhi assembly seat Sandeep Dikshit also criticized the Delhi government's newly announced 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' claiming that it is nothing more than an election gimmick.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit questioned why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had not implemented it sooner. "Why have they not given the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' till now? They had promised the same in Punjab also. People voted for them but they did not fulfil their promise" Dikshit said.

Dikshit went on to suggest that AAP's announcement of the scheme was a direct response to the growing pressure ahead of elections.

"AAP will be losing the elections and as they are scared of losing they have announced the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'...This is just an election promise and there is no seriousness in it," Dikshit added.

On Thursday, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, under which Rs 1,000 will be directly transferred to every eligible woman above the age of 18. The scheme will have an annual allocation of Rs 4,560 crore, according to an official statement from the Delhi government.

As per the release, approximately 38 lakh women are likely to be eligible for the cash transfer scheme. To provide them Rs 1,000 per month, the scheme requires an annual budget allocation of Rs 4,560 crore.

Eligibility for the scheme includes women above 18 years of age who are residents of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi with a valid Voter ID Card as of December 12, 2024. (ANI)