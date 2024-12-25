Delhi CM Atishi Denounces Notices Against Welfare Schemes, Blames BJP Pressure

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday stated that the notices issued in newspapers against welfare schemes announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly are false, She also accused the BJP of pressuring the Delhi government officials to execute this.

The Delhi chief minister vowed to take action against the officials involved in the release of the notification.

Addressing mediapersons, Atishi stated that the cabinet's decision on the Mahila Samman Yojana is already in the public domain.

"The notices issued in newspapers today are wrong. BJP by putting pressure on a few officers got this notice published today. Administrative and Police action will be taken against these officers. The information that the Mahila Samman Yojana has been notified by the Delhi Cabinet is in the public domain....", Atishi said.

"Arvind ji has said we have credible information that to stop free bus service for women in Delhi, an attempt is being made (by BJP) to impose a fake case on me....Even if they arrest me, I have faith in the legal system and the Constitution that despite their false cases on me, I will get bail...," she said.

This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday.

"It is emphasised that since no such scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of the form/application for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise. Any private person/political party who is collecting forms/applications or collecting information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," the notice said.

Following the publication of the notices in several media outlets, the main opposition party in Delhi, BJP slammed Kejriwal, alleging digital fraud.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of misleading the public and committing "digital fraud" by promoting a non-existent scheme. Sachdeva said, "Arvind Kejriwal is leading the people of Delhi towards digital fraud. There is an AAP government in Delhi, and their own department is issuing a warning to the public that no such scheme exists. Arvind Kejriwal is cheating the people of Delhi. This is Atishi vs. Arvind Kejriwal." (ANI)