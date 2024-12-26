Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Seeks LG Inquiry After AAP's Welfare Schemes Flagged as Fraud

New Delhi: After the Delhi government's department issued notices disowning the ruling AAP's registration process for two of its schemes in the national capital, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday said that he would go to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to conduct an inquiry into this matter.

Dikshit called the AAP's proposed welfare schemes a 'fraud' and said that every resident of Delhi should know about this.

Questioning the AAP government's credibility, the Congress leader said that how one can believe them if they are lying today.

He also raised questions over the "possible misconduct" of the data that was collected during the registration process of the schemes.

"A few days ago CM Atishi had said that Rs 1000 will be given to Delhi women. Arvind Kejriwal also said that this was passed by the Cabinet. Yesterday, the public notice issued by Delhi Govt which stated there was no such scheme proves that it was all a fraud. There has been no bigger fraud and every resident of Delhi should know this... When the AAP govt is lying today, then how can we believe what they will say two months later?... All the data being collected could be misused. I am going to the LG today to conduct an inquiry into this matter. Any party which is doing this should be stopped," Dikshit told ANI.

This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday.

"It is emphasised that since no such scheme exists, the question of accepting forms/applications for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise. Any private individual or political party collecting forms/applications or gathering information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," the notice said.

Following the publication of the notices in several media outlets, the main opposition party in Delhi, BJP, slammed Kejriwal, alleging digital fraud. (ANI)