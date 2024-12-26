BJP vs AAP: Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Opposing Women Empowerment Over 'Mahila Samman Yojana' Row

New Delhi: Amid controversy over schemes launched by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, party MP Sanjay Singh said on Thursday that the BJP does not want women to be empowered and this is why they are protesting.

Speaking to ANI, Singh asserted that the people of Delhi have faith in Kejriwal.

"The public has faith that Rs 2100 will get credited to the bank accounts of women in Delhi. BJP doesn't want women to be empowered and this is why they are protesting. I want to tell the BJP that no matter what they do, Arvind Kejriwal will implement a Rs 2100 allowance to women scheme in Delhi," he said.

"The people of Delhi know that only Kejriwal will do their work. The people of Delhi have faith in Kejriwal who made things like water, electricity, education, treatment, and made bus travel free for women," Sanjay Singh added.

This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday.

Following the publication of the notices in several media outlets, the main opposition party in Delhi, BJP, slammed Kejriwal, alleging digital fraud.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday stated that the notices issued in newspapers against welfare schemes announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are false. She also accused the BJP of pressuring the Delhi government officials to execute this.

CM Atishi vowed to take action against the officials involved in the release of the notification. (ANI)