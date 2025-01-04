BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses AAP of a Decade of Scams; AAP Leaders Hit Back

New Delhi: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that despite promising to fight corruption, the party has instead been embroiled in scams everywhere over the past decade.

He criticized the AAP for prioritizing its interests over serving the poor and accused the party of misusing Delhi's resources for its benefit.

"In the last 10 years, the misrule reached such heights that a party (AAP) that promised to fight against corruption only committed scams everywhere... Instead of serving the poor, the party that considers Delhi's resources as 'Baapda' have truly become 'Aapda' today..," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said "Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education".

PM Modi also attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said, "In the last 10 years, Delhi has been surrounded by an 'Aapda'. By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few 'kattar beimaan' people have pushed Delhi towards 'Aapda'. 'AAP aapda bankar Delhi par toot padi hai'."

"Jo kaam AAP Sarkar kar rahi hai use log aapda nahi aashirwad kehte hai (The work the AAP government is doing isn't a crisis; people call it a blessing)," Kejriwal said at a press conference, adding that there are three "Aapda" (crisis) in the BJP.

The AAP leaders' remarks come after PM Modi spoke at a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground. The PM said, "Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education."

The PM had further said that the money being given to the Delhi government by the union government has not been spent fully.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the PM had criticised the ruling party in Delhi for 'damaging school education' in the last ten years.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the school system in Delhi is famous the world over, with many people travelling from across the world to experience the school system of the national capital. The AAP leader said that he 'feels like laughing' after the PM spoke about the education system, claiming that during the tenure of Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister, they had to make a school in a studio to film it for election. (ANI)