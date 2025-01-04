BJP's Parvesh Verma Thanks Leadership as Delhi Assembly Polls Heat Up

New Delhi: Parvesh Verma, expressed gratitude to the top leadership of the party following the announcement of his candidature from the New Delhi assembly seat for the assembly polls expected to be held in February 2025.

Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will be facing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader and former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit in a three-cornered contest.

The Election Commission has yet to announce the dates for the polls.

"I thank my party's top leadership... I hope that the trust that the party has shown in me, I'll live up to it... When Delhi was facing Covid, when they needed Oxygen, Arvind Kejriwal Ji was distributing a 'free bottle on every bottle'... There are many works in Delhi - like cleaning Yamuna, curbing pollution... when the BJP will form the govt, we will do all these works..."," he told ANI.

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri who will face Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress firebrand Alka Lamba from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, told ANI, "I thank the BJP leadership for showing trust in me to reclaim the Kalkaji assembly seat. Delhi is suffering because of Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Kalkaji have also faced 'aapda' under CM Atishi..."

BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025. The BJP has fielded National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar among others.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)