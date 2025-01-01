BJP Criticizes AAP: Senior Leaders Accused of Corruption, Cites Jail Records

New Delhi: Stepping up his attacks on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday said that every senior leader of their party has been put in jail for corruption, whether it was Chief Minister, Deputy CM or Leader of the Party in Parliament.

"Every senior leader of their party (AAP) has been put in jail for corruption. CM, Dy CM, and Leader of the Party in Parliament, all three have been to jail. You have never seen such diversified corruption before... Their Health Minister Satyendra Jain was jailed for money laundering, Amanatullah Khan for scams in Waqf Board, Naresh Balyan for links to the mafia..." Trivedi said while addressing a press conference.

Extending greetings on this "English New Year," the BJP MP stated that the year 2024 witnessed some wonderful and cheerful yet weird moments, including PM Modi taking oath for the third consecutive term as well as the sitting CM being jailed.

Saying that Kejriwal was not the first CM to be jailed, Trivedi took a dig at him and stated that even ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav resigned to maintain the dignity of the post, but Kejriwal never resigned when he was jailed.

BJP MP said, "Wish you all the English New Year. 2024 has gone and this year has left some wonderful, cheerful yet weird moments. In 2024, Ram Mandir was inaugurated after 500 years, after 60- years a PM was elected for the third term, Constitutions completed its 75 years and in 2024, India was the largest growing country."

"But only this, we saw a weird thing also, when a Chief Minister was reigning while being in jail. Arvind Kejriwal was not the first CM who went to jail. Before him, Sibu Soren, Madhu Koda, Lalu Prasad Yadav, J Jayalalithaa, and Karunanidhi, all went to jail while being in the post of CM. To maintain the dignity of the post, even Lalu Ji resigned as CM. In 2024, the country witnessed a weird example, he (Kejriwal) didn't resign when he was in jail, but resigned when he came out of the jail, that's why his weirdness is beyond understanding," he added.

The assembly elections in Delhi is likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)