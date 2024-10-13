Baba Siddique death: Opposition leaders slams Maharashtra Govt over law and order situation

Mumbai: The killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Saturday night has ignited a political storm, with opposition parties slamming the Maharashtra government over its failure to maintain law and order.

Siddique, a leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot at near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Baba Siddiqui was a respected leader across parties. It saddened me when I heard about it. It shows that the law & order situation has been completely deteriorated in Maharashtra. 15 days back he said that he was receiving threats, Y category security was provided to him but despite that, this intelligence failure occurred. Someone is saying that Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and other gangs, what has happened to our intelligence agencies? What has happened to the Mumbai Police and Mumbai which is acknowledged in the entire world for its law & order? You have brought Maharashtra to a place where there is just loot and no law & order and justice system."

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that the way law and order situation has "gone for a toss" in Maharashtra, it is a serious issue.

"I pay my respect to Baba Siddique...today the way law and order situation has gone for a toss in Maharashtra, this is a serious issue...he has Y+ security and there used to be NSG with him...still it happened...he was elected from Bandra and today Railway Minister is going there for an inauguration, he is from the party who is your ally...for the sake of humanity, you could have cancelled that event," Shrinate said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also condemned the incident and demanded "strictest punishment to the conspirators" behind the murder.

"Government should make sure to give the strictest punishment to the conspirators behind this...this is the example of the law and order situation of Maharashtra," he said.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that in Delhi too, the law and order comes under Centre and here too, the situation is becoming like Mumbai.

"There's BJP government in Mumbai and you can see the law and order situation, their leader has been murdered. In Delhi too, the law and order is under the central government and here too the situation is becoming like Mumbai...BJP's central and state governments spend all their time in politics, they don't have time for governance...We don't know if action will be taken or not but has it happened that so many gangsters have become active in Delhi and Mumbai, is the government encouraging them? This is a very serious situation," Bharadwaj said.

—ANI