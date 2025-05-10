Premier League: Everton stun Fulham with second-half comeback to end hosts' European push

London, May 11 (IANS) Everton staged an impressive second-half comeback to defeat Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage, all but ending the hosts' slim hopes of securing European football next season. Raul Jimenez had given Fulham the lead in the 17th minute with a powerful header from Emile Smith Rowe’s cross. The home side dominated the opening 45 minutes and had a chance to double their lead through Harry Wilson, but his low strike was kept out by Jordan Pickford.

Despite Fulham’s control, Everton equalised just before the break. Vitalii Mykolenko’s shot from the edge of the area took a big deflection off Andreas Pereira, wrong-footing Bernd Leno and finding the back of the net.

The momentum shifted in the second half. In the 70th minute, substitute Dwight McNeil delivered a dangerous corner that Michael Keane headed home. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal was given.

Barely a minute after the restart, Everton struck again. Beto’s low drive slipped through Leno’s gloves to make it 3-1, the striker’s eighth Premier League goal of the season.

Fulham pushed late on and were denied a penalty deep into injury time. Referee Darren England was sent to the monitor for a potential handball by Mykolenko, but chose to stick with his original decision.

The loss leaves Fulham 11th in the table, four points behind eighth-placed Brentford with just two matches remaining – away at Brentford and home to Manchester City.

Everton’s win lifts them to 13th and gives them a timely boost ahead of their final match at Goodison Park next week against Southampton.

After the game, Fulham boss Marco Silva dismissed speculation linking him with a summer move to Saudi Arabia, stating he intends to stay.

