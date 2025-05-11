Karan Tacker skips birthday celebrations, stands in solidarity with security forces, countrymen

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker is not celebrating his birthday in light of the tensions between India and Pakistan. The actor stands in absolute solidarity with the security forces and the countrymen.

The actor said, "This is not a birthday to be celebrated given the situation of the country, it's extremely overwhelming and extremely nerve racking. Not celebrating at all in absolute solidarity with the countrymen and the Army and everyone who's working tirelessly to keep us safe."

The actor also shared his childhood memory of his birthday, as he said, "My childhood memory of my birthday has to be when my parents used to get this one small pastry that you used to get at a shop called monginis and we used to all share it as a family and just enjoying in abundance, with having very little in life is my most cherished memory and it will always be. One birthday ritual that I never skip is spending the birthday with the entire family and people I consider the closest to me."

When asked about one thing that he would like to gift himself, he said, "At this moment, if I could gift myself anything it would be peace for the situation given at this moment and and not just for me. I truly pray that that happens for everybody in this country."

He shared that his personal goal this year is to spend a lot of time with himself.

He said, "I feel like the last few years I've really dedicated to a lot of external factors but yes this year is to get to know myself better to work harder at myself in terms of my career and there is this brand in this pet project that I've been working on to just give it my all and see-through. Quite frankly, I feel like the end of life is to strike a balance and I've always tried to do that from point go beat with my work my family, my friends, my romantic relationships my spirituality and quite frankly I feel like it's not hard if you really want to put your mind to it and you want to put an intention behind it, you can do it."

"It's stuff to really put a finger on what role that I want to do but there is definitely a list of filmmakers that I would like to work with given the kind of work that they do. I feel the eventual goal of any actor is that while you're shooting something you already have your next project lined up and that is truly the goal at the moment," he added.

--IANS

aa/khz