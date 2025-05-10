Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation after ceasefire agreement amid violation of deal across LoC, IB

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday addressed his nation, hours after it reached a ceasefire agreement with neighbouring India brokered by the US.

However, hours after the agreement on the ceasefire, Pakistani armed forces violated the agreement by resuming provocative firings and drone attacks across the LoC and the International Border (IB), exhibiting non-seriousness about the ceasefire.

Ironically, when Sharif was celebrating the ceasefire, the Pakistan Army was engaging in violation of the agreement on the border.

In a late night address, Sharif, however chose to indulge in chest thumping as he credited his troops for the valour shown.

The Pakistani Prime Minister said that as a responsible state, Pakistan has given a positive response to a ceasefire in the interest of regional peace and for the sake of the lives of the tens of millions of its citizens. However, this statement by Sharif seems far distant from truth and reality.

Pakistan violated the bilateral understanding on ceasefire with India just hours after the two countries reached an agreement to stop all military aggression.

Indian and Pakistan, which have been engaged in a cross-border conflict, decided to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Pakistani side quickly violated the agreement, sending drones across the border on Saturday night.

Pakistani drones were sighted from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat, and the cities in the border states again plunged into darkness with the imposition of complete blackout.

In a crucial step toward de-escalation earlier on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier in the afternoon and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 5 p.m. IST.

Foreign Secretary Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," Vikram Misri said, adding, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Despite violating the ceasefire agreement hours after its implementation, the Pakistan PM thanked US President Donald Trump, China, Saudi Arabia, others for their roles in brokering the ceasefire with India.

Meanwhile, as India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stopping firing and military action, the UK and Saudi Arabia welcomed the development while the European Union termed it a "vital step towards de-escalation" and said all efforts must be made to ensure it is respected.

Germany said the ceasefire agreed between the two countries is the "first, important step out of the escalation spiral".

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 p.m. on Saturday, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Saturday evening.

The brief announcement by India's Foreign Secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after US-mediated talks.

The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm IST earlier on Saturday afternoon, Foreign Secretary Misri said.

