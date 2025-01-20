Anurag Thakur Accuses AAP, Congress of Backing "Tukde Tukde Gang" Amid Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Friday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, accusing them of standing "shoulder to shoulder" with the alleged "tukde tukde" gang.

"Who stood shoulder to shoulder with the tukde tukde gang who raised anti-national slogans? Who gave him (chief of tukde tukde gang) the ticket? It was Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, who indulge in double dating? Not only this, who stayed with the terrorist sympathisers in Punjab just to win elections? Kejriwal should answer this," Thakur, former Union Minister, said in a press conference.

He accused former AAP leader Tahir Hussain of "defaming" the country by "inciting riots" in the national capital. "Who defamed the country by inciting riots in Delhi? If Tahir Hussain is in jail today, can the Aam Aadmi Party run away from him?" the BJP MP asked.

Taking a potshot at AAP and Congress, Thakur said that these are the same people who raise doubts over the martyrdom of Inspector Sharma in connection with the Batla House case.

"This is the same AAP and the same Congress Party that raise questions on the Batla House incident. They raise doubts over the martyrdom of Inspector Sharma. There are some people in Delhi who spread rumours of bomb blasts and make parents cry and get schools closed. Who is the mastermind behind this?" Thakur said.

This comes amid an exchange of allegations between BJP and AAP over the recent alleged attack on Kejriwal's convoy, which AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said was "orchestrated" by their opponent from the BJP Parvesh Verma.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi made serious allegations, claiming that criminals were sent to kill Kejriwal. The attack allegedly took place during Kejriwal's election campaigning on Saturday.

Atishi on Sunday alleged that three individuals, including Rohit Tyagi, who has a history of criminal activity, including a theft case in 2011 and an attempt to murder case that carries a punishment of 10 years. Tyagi is also a close associate of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma and has been involved in his campaigning, she alleged.

Meanwhile, Verma fired back at the AAP over allegations of an attack on Kejriwal's convoy. On Sunday, Verma held a presser, refuting allegations levelled by the AAP that he orchestrated an attack on party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

He alleged that three people from the New Delhi assembly constituency tried to speak to Kejriwal, but were hit by his car when he signalled the driver to keep moving, despite the brakes being applied. The three individuals allegedly gave a statement corroborating this account.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. (ANI)