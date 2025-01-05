AAP’s Sanjay Singh Mocks PM Modi’s Rally Amid Delhi Assembly Election Tensions

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's targeted attacks on Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit back and said that nothing will happen because of what the PM says as Delhi takes pride in Arvind Kejriwal and his work.

Speaking to ANI, Singh took a jibe at the BJP for contesting the elections without any CM face and said that the Prime Minister "bina dulhe ke baraat lekar nikle hain".

"Nothing will happen because of what PM Modi says something in his speech. Delhi takes pride in Arvind Kejriwal and his work. They are against common people and bulldozed the slums where poor people live. PM Modi should not be worried - 'wo bina dulhe ke baraat lekar nikle hain'. BJP has lost very badly even before the elections," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters of the national capital to give the BJP a chance in the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. He took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that the government has been no less than a "tragedy (AAP-DA)."

"We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to the BJP for the bright future of Delhi, it is the BJP which can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Parivartan Rally' at Japanese Park in Rohini.

PM Modi said that people trust the BJP because it is a party that believes in good governance. The BJP is dedicated to the development and welfare of every citizen, he added.

"In Delhi, only one voice is resonating. And that is why only one voice is echoing in Delhi. 'You will not tolerate injustice, change is inevitable.' Now Delhi desires a land of development, and I am delighted that Delhi places its trust in the BJP. The BJP is trusted because it is a party that brings good governance. The BJP works with a spirit of service, fulfils dreams, and is dedicated to development, committed to the welfare of every citizen," PM Modi said. (ANI)