Haridwar News: CM Dhami Prioritizes Rural Development at Jan Milan Program

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Jan Milan program organized at Gautam Farm Nagla Imarti in Haridwar on Friday.

The Chief Minister met the regional people listened to their problems and said that the overall development of rural areas is the priority of the state government.

The Chief Minister also announced the naming of the Landhaura-Laksar road Raja Narendra Singh at the event.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Late Manmohan Singh, observed a minute of silence and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

CM Dhami said that the demise of Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for the country.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Ganga of development will flow in the rural areas and no stone will be left unturned in the all-round development of rural areas.

Giving information about the development works, he said that development works are being continuously carried forward for the all-round development of the state. He said that the government is working rapidly in all areas including education, medical and health, road, and infrastructure.

Explore More Haridwar News

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that more than 30 new policies have been made to increase self-employment, and employment opportunities are increasing due to increased investment in the state.

Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, he said that 1 lakh didis have been made lakhpatis in the entire state and the target of making one and a quarter lakh didis lakhpati didis will be achieved soon.

He said that interest-free loans of up to three lakh rupees are being made available to farmers and an 80 per cent subsidy is being given under Farm Machinery Bank.

He said that a strict anti-copying law has also been made in the state, and 19 thousand recruitments have been done without any dispute and transparency.

"With the introduction of the anti-copying law, the morale of copying mafias and those in collusion with them has been broken, so far more than 100 people have been sent to jail," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Panchdeep is being constructed at important places associated with the life of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Explore More Haridwar News

The work of getting all these places recognized in the world today has been done under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that for the welfare of the SC and ST classes, many such welfare works have been done including an increase in the general budget, so that the economic assistance and social status of the people of the SC, and ST class can be strengthened.

He said that the state government has also implemented many schemes for Dalits, victims, and tribal society in three and a half years so that this class of society can join the mainstream of social development.

"Our government is continuously working to make the state the leading state of the country and our goal will be accomplished when the benefit of development reaches the person standing at the last end of the society. Our efforts are continuously going on to improve the standard of living of the common man," said CM Dhami. (ANI)