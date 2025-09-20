Bail hearing of Gaganpreet Kaur in Delhi BMW accident case to be held today

New Delhi: The bail application of Gaganpreet Kaur, the main accused in the Delhi BMW accident case, will be heard on Saturday at the Patiala House Court.

The case has drawn widespread attention following the tragic death of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, and the serious injury to his wife, Sandeep Kaur, in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on September 14 near Dhaula Kuan.

The Delhi Police, which arrested Gaganpreet Kaur earlier this week, has filed its response opposing the bail application. Her legal counsel is expected to present arguments before the court on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the court granted the police additional time to respond to the bail plea.

In a parallel development, the court has also issued notice to Delhi Police on a separate application filed by the accused, requesting preservation of CCTV footage from the accident site.

According to investigators, the fatal accident occurred around 1 P.M. on Sunday, September 14, near the Delhi Cantt Metro Station. The couple was returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on a motorcycle when they were hit by a BMW, allegedly driven by Gaganpreet Kaur. Her husband, Parikshit, was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

What has further escalated public outrage is the accused's decision to transport the injured victims nearly 17 to 19 kms away to Nulife Multi-Speciality Hospital in GTB Nagar, bypassing several nearby medical facilities.

The hospital’s Director, Dr. Shakuntala Kumar, confirmed that Singh was brought in already deceased, while his wife had sustained multiple injuries. She added that both Gaganpreet and her husband were also treated briefly in the emergency department.

Following her discharge from the hospital, Gaganpreet was taken into custody by the police and later formally arrested.

A case has been registered under various Sections of the IPC, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and rash and negligent driving. The investigation continues, with the police probing all angles, including possible attempts to tamper with evidence or evade accountability.

