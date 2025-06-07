Will be happy if Mohan Yadav as CM performs better than me: Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal, June 7 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday reiterated complete support and cooperation to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying he believes that his successor would do a better job than him for the growth of the state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, made this statement while addressing a programme in his home district Sehore.

CM Mohan Yadav was the chief guest in the programme.

"I am not the one who would say I have done this and that. I will be happier if Mohan Yadav do better than me for the people of Madhya Pradesh," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing a public rally in Sehore.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that his padyatra carried out in his hometown Budhni was presented in a 'wrong way'. He said that some mediapersons had made assessments on their own.

"But, let me make it clear that the party's instructions are important. Mohan Yadav is Chief Minister, and I am Union Agriculture Minister," he said.

Speaking further, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that being a public representative, he must come to visit the people of his constituency, and it should not be interpreted otherwise.

"But some mediapersons tried to speculate that in another way which was totally wrong," the Union Minister said.

During his speech, which lasted nearly 20 minutes, Shivraj Singh Chouhan sounded critical of the media a few times, asserting that his Budhni Padyatra was presented in a wrong way, whereas he was committed to follow the party's instructions.

He was referring to a two-day 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' in the Vidisha constituency which was organised in May to highlight the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Along with many of his supporters, his family members including son and daughter-in-law had also participated on the second day of padyatra.

However, according to sources, within the party, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's march was perceived as his personal endeavour to stay connected with his Lok Sabha constituency and the state where he was Chief Minister for more than 16 years.

--IANS

pd/pgh