‘Pahadi ladki’ Fatima Sana Shaikh is ‘happier in the mountains’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is a proud “pahadi ladki” as she says she feels happier in the mountains.

Fatima took to Instagram, where she shared a melange of pictures from her recent trip to the mountains. It featured the actress posing with locals, friends and even dogs during her visit.

“A massive photo dump from the mountains.I feel happier in the mountains. #pahadiladki,” she wrote as the caption.

Fatima on August 10 had uploaded an adorable pictur of kissing her furry friend Bijlee. Expressing her love for her four-legged-friend, Fatima wrote: "That urge to kiss/squish/eat your dog alive? Science calls it cute ‘aggression’.. i call it ‘pyaar’. Slide 2 mein uski jhalak milegi.”

The post further included a video of Fatima lovingly hugging Bijilee and also continuously kissing her on the forehead.

Meanwhile, Fatima was last seen in the romantic entertainer "Aap Jaisa Koi", opposite R Madhavan.

Using social media, she penned some words of appreciation for her “most favourite co-actor”.

Taking to her Instagram, Fatima posted a string of behind-the-scenes moments with Madhavan from the sets of their romantic comedy.

“Maddy & Fatty… My most favourite co-actor!! Thank you for being so kind, generous, and for making this entire shoot feel easy and fun," Fatima wrote.

Fatima started her career as a child artist in such films as Chachi 420 in 1997 and One 2 Ka 4. In 2016, she portrayed wrestler Geeta Phogat in the top-grossing sports film Dangal.

She has since starred in the streaming projects Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans and Modern Love Mumbai, Dhak Dhak and portrayed Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama Sam Bahadur.

Talking about her upcoming work, Fatima will next be seen alongside Vijay Varma in

"Gustaakh Ishq,” which was formerly known as "Ul Jalool Ishq.”

The film is produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Production and directed by Vibhu Puri. It also features Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

--IANS

dc/