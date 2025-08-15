Maharaja Trophy 2025: Mangaluru Dragons overcome Hubli Tigers in top-of-the-table clash

Mysore, Aug 16 (IANS) Mangaluru Dragons secured a 16-run win over Hubli Tigers as they played out a nail-biting match in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium here on Friday. Macneil Hadley Noronha and Aneesh K.V. helped the Dragons notch up a formidable score of 195 in the top-of-the-table clash. Followed by a brilliant four-wicket haul from Kranthi Kumar to secure the victory over the Tigers.

The Dragons struck early in the first innings when Lochan S. Gowda (5) was run out by Taha in the first over. In the third, Sharath Belur Ravi fell for 2, to Achar. However, opener Macneil Hadley Noronha (56) steadied the innings with a fluent knock studded with four boundaries and two sixes, forging a 107-run stand in just 77 balls with Aneesh K.V. (62).

Trying to accelerate in the 15th over, Aneesh perished on the first ball of Nithin Shanthaveri’s spell. Aadarsh Prajwal S. (19) came in swinging, but Noronha’s dismissal soon after was caught by M.D. Taha stalled the Dragons’ charge. Nithin then removed Aadarsh to leave them wobbling at 147/5 in the 17th over.

Shivaraj S. (16) and Kranthi Kumar (30) wrestled back momentum by smashing Nithin for 21 runs in the next over. Manvanth Kumar L. responded with a tight seven-run over, but the Dragons’ lower order roared back, with Shivaraj and Kranthi adding 48 off just 17 balls to push the total to a commanding 195.

Hubli’s chase began in dramatic fashion as in-form M.D. Taha (0), fresh off back-to-back centuries, fell for a duck in the first over, caught off Shreyas Gopal. Impact player Prakhar Chaturvedi provided the impetus, but departed for 37 in the sixth over with the Tigers at 72/2. K.V. Aneesh dropped Devdutt Paddikal at 44, a reprieve the Tigers hoped to capitalise on.

However, Karthikeya K. P. (4) was caught at the boundary soon after. Devdutt brought up a brisk half-century in just 30 balls, but was dismissed for 60, with Rakshith S. (24) following quickly.

With four overs left, the Tigers needed 41 runs, but Kranthi Kumar, fresh from a five-wicket haul in the previous match, swung the game. He removed Manvanth (16) first, then delivered a decisive penultimate over, while Abhinav Manohar was caught by Noronha for 28, off Shreevatsha Acharya (Impact player). Kranthi Kumar returned to the fray soon after, dismissing Ritesh Bhatkal (3) and Nischith Pai (1) in quick succession. His spell left Hubli stranded at 179/9 after 20 overs.

Kranthi finished with a match-winning burst in the death overs, sealing the Dragons’ triumph and capping off an all-round team performance.

Brief scores:

Mangaluru Dragons 195/5 in 20 overs (Aneesh KV 62, Macneil Noronha 56, Kranthi Kumar 30*; Nithin Shanthaveri 2-54, Shreesha Achar 1-17) beat Hubli Tigers 179/9 in 20 overs (Prakhar Chaturvedi 37, Devdutt Padikkal 60, Abhinav Manohar 28; Shreyas Gopal 2-33, Kranthi Kumar 4-28, Shreevathsa Acharya 2-20) by 16 runs.

--IANS

bsk/