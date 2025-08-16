Trump heads back to Washington after inconclusive summit with Putin

Anchorage (Alaska), Aug 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has left Alaska following his inconclusive summit regarding the war in Ukraine on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin though the talks which lasted for nearly three hours ended on a positive note.

Air Force One departed Elmendorf Air Force Base around 4:20 p.m. local time and is now heading back to Washington, DC.

Trump was on the ground in Alaska for about six hours.

Trump and Putin held a joint press conference in Alaska during their high-stakes summit but did not take questions from reporters.

The briefing came after several hours of discussions between the two leaders and their top aides, focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, which began with Moscow's 2022 invasion.

Less than an hour after his joint press conference with Trump, Putin was seen boarding a plane in Anchorage.

Before stepping on board, he paused briefly to wave and offer a slight bow.

Before departing Anchorage, Alaska, the Russian President visited the Fort Richardson Memorial Cemetery, where he laid flowers on the graves of Soviet Union soldiers. The visit followed his bilateral meeting with Trump.

Kremlin-released footage showed Putin kneeling, placing a bouquet, and making the sign of the cross.

The graves honour Soviet pilots and sailors who died transporting equipment from the US to the USSR during World War II.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier confirmed Putin's plan to visit the memorial.

Putin, speaking alongside Trump, called on Ukraine and European nations not to block peace efforts.

"We expect Kyiv and European capitals to respond constructively and not try to derail the progress through provocations or behind-the-scenes moves," Putin said

As Trump thanked Putin for their time together, he expressed hope they would meet again soon.

Putin, switching to English and laughing, replied, "Next time in Moscow."

Trump, however, seemed hesitant to commit.

"That's an interesting one. I don't know, I'll get a little heat on that one," he said.

Earlier, Putin said on Friday that he agreed with US President Donald Trump that Ukraine's security "must be ensured", but tied that commitment to addressing what he called Russia's "fundamental security concerns".

"I agree with President Trump that the security of Ukraine must be secured, and of course, we are ready to work on that," Putin said during a press conference in Anchorage, Alaska.

He expressed hope that an agreement reached with Trump, which neither leader described in detail, would "pave the path towards peace in Ukraine".

Putin stressed that the war could only end if "all the primary roots" of the conflict were addressed.

"The situation in Ukraine has to do with the fundamental threats to our security," he said.

"To consider all legitimate concerns of Russia and to reinstate a just balance of security in Europe and in the world… naturally, the security of Ukraine should be ensured as well," Putin added.

The Russian leader did not elaborate on what eliminating those "roots" would mean, though in the past he has linked the phrase to demands Kyiv and its allies have rejected.

Trump told reporters after the summit that he planned to brief NATO leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "other appropriate officials" about the discussions.

"I'm going to start making a few phone calls and tell them what happened," he said.

The leaders met for about three hours, far shorter than the six to seven hours Russian aides had anticipated.

They emerged claiming "progress" on unspecified issues but announced no ceasefire, offered no specifics, and took no questions.

Putin, on Friday, also thanked Trump for the "atmosphere of trust" at their meeting in Alaska, media reported.

"I would like to thank Trump for working together and maintaining a friendly and trustful atmosphere in the talks. The key thing is that both parties were determined to achieve results," Putin said at a joint press conference with Trump following their meeting, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Putin described his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska as "positive and constructive".

"Our talks were held in a respectful and constructive atmosphere. They were quite detailed and useful," he said at a joint news conference.

Putin hopes that the agreements reached in Alaska will become a reference point for resolving the Ukrainian problem and restoring relations between Moscow and Washington.

Putin began remarks at the briefing by acknowledging that US-Russia relations have suffered in recent years. Usually when an American President hosts a foreign counterpart, a joint news conference would begin with remarks from the US leader followed by his guest.

"Our talks were held in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere," Putin said after meeting Trump in Alaska, adding that he greeted Trump "as a neighbour" and had established "very good direct contacts" with him.

Putin said the Ukraine conflict was one of the central topics, stressing that Russia has "always regarded, and still regards, the Ukrainian people as a brotherly people".

He added, "All the root causes of the crisis must be eliminated. Ukraine's security must, of course, be ensured, and we are ready to work on this."

Russian state media quoted Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev as saying the atmosphere around the discussions was generally positive.

It has been seven years since Russian President Vladimir Putin stood alongside an American President to take questions. The last time was in Helsinki in 2018, during the now-infamous press conference where Donald Trump appeared to side with Russia over US intelligence agencies on election interference.

When Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in 2021, he chose not to hold a joint press conference, instead taking questions alone, a move aimed, in part, at denying Putin a platform to shape the narrative of their talks.

Trump and Putin concluded their three-on-three meeting after roughly three hours. The two leaders met behind closed doors, joined by their top advisers.

Speaking to Fox News aboard Air Force One on his way to Alaska, Trump said he wants to walk away from his meeting with Putin with a ceasefire in hand, and won't be satisfied without it.

"I wouldn't be thrilled if I didn't get it," Trump said, adding that some believe a halt to hostilities in Ukraine may only come after a second meeting.

"We'll see what happens. I won't be happy if I walk away without some form of a ceasefire."

Putin, meanwhile, gave no indication of his position.

When reporters at the airport shouted questions, including whether he would "stop killing civilians," the Russian leader smirked and gestured as if he could not hear.

President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on Friday.

As the two leaders shook hands on the red carpet, F-22 fighters and B-2 stealth bombers flew overhead, aircraft designed during the 1970s and 1980s for a potential US-Soviet conflict, though they entered service only after the Cold War ended.

Their presence during the welcome may have been a pointed reminder of US military power as Trump and Putin prepared to begin talks on Russia's war in Ukraine.

