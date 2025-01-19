Virgin Coconut Oil from Nicobar Gets GI Tag; Women Empowered Through Training

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that women involved in the production of the Virgin coconut oil in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are being inducted into self-help groups, and they are receiving specialised training in marketing and branding.

The Prime Minister said that this is a significant step towards economically empowering our tribal communities.

This comes after the Virgin coconut oil from the Nicobar district recently received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

Expressing hope, PM Modi said that Andaman-Nicobar will soon become newsmaker in the world and the biggest contribution in this journey will be women's self-help groups of the territory.

Addressing the 118th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "There is another piece of very good news from Andaman and Nicobar Islands too. Virgin coconut oil in Nicobar district has recently received the GI Tag. After the GI Tag, another new initiative has been undertaken for virgin coconut oil. Self-help groups are being formed by organizing the women associated with the production of this oil. They are also being imparted special training in marketing and branding. This is a big step towards economically empowering our tribal communities."

"I am sure that in future, the virgin coconut oil of Andaman-Nicobar is going to be a newsmaker in the world and the biggest contribution in that will be of the women's self-help groups of Andaman and Nicobar" he added.

Virgin coconut oil (VCO) is made from coconuts using traditional methods. It is unrefined, unbleached, and has no added chemicals or preservatives.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. However, this year it is being broadcasted on third Sunday due to celebrations of Republic Day on the last Sunday of the month.

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centers of All India Radio. (ANI)