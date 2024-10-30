UP CM invites everyone to participate in 'historic' deepotsav in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): On the occasion of Deepotsav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited everyone to participate in the grand festival on Wednesday and witness the world record attempt of lighting of the diyas.

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to attempt a Guinness World Record by trying to light over 25 lakh diyas in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Deepotsav.

During the aarti of the festival today, another record will be attempted as over 1,100 people perform the largest aarti together on Saryu Ghat.

Taking to his social media handle on X, the CM said that this occasion will be 'historic'.

"This 'Deepotsav' is historic. Our beloved Shri Ramlala has been seated in his abode after a long wait of 500 years. After 500 years, thousands of lamps will be lit in the grand and divine temple of Shri Ram Lalla built on his holy birthplace in Dharmdhara Ayodhyadham," the post read.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1851264468225048868

Deepotsav, a five-day festival, commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. The event showcases Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees and tourists.

Over 30 thousand volunteers will be helping with the world record attempt, which are laid out across 55 ghats of Ayodhya. The areas of New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya and others will be witnessing the grand event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Culture and Tourism Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and many other ministers are expected to attend the event later today.

A 30-member team from the Guinness Book of World Records arrived on Tuesday to oversee preparations for Deepotsav.

Nischal Barot, Guinness Book of World Records Team incharge told ANI, "This is the seventh Deepotsav but this time it is a little special because after the Ram Mandir has been built, it is the first Deepotsav. This time there are two Guinness Book of Records, the first is that a record-breaking number of 1100 people will do the Saryu Aarti and the second is lightning of 25 lakh Diyas."

Moreover, the Shobha Yatra will be taking place today. The yatra will have the participation of artists from around 6 countries and 16 Indian states, and will have 18 tableaus.

Notably, the government has also promoted 'Ek Diya Ram ke naam,' a virtual initiative launched through the Divya Ayodhya app.

Ayodhya has seen significant changes in recent years, with increased tourism and development. The excitement is palpable, with local businesses thriving as visitors flock to the city for the festivities. (ANI)