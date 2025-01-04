Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Nationwide Campaign for Environmental Conservation

New Delhi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underlined the importance of environment conservation and suggested running a campaign to educate people about environmental issues

"Today, the Earth is in danger. If the environment continues to deteriorate - the question today is, whether the earth will remain livable for the coming generations. We need to run a campaign for environmental conservation. We do not need to preach but do something to inspire others, " Singh told reporters here on Saturday.

Chouhan, who is the Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development said, "I have taken a resolution to plant saplings every day. After 19 February 2021, none of the days has passed when I didn't plant a sapling..."

Replying to a query about pollution in the National Capital, he said, "We all will have to take steps to deal with the situation. We used to blame farmers. Where is stubble burning? Everyone is responsible."



Earlier in the day, Chouhan planted a tree in Delhi and took to X, "As part of the pledge to plant a tree every day, a tree was planted in New Delhi today. You too should plant trees to keep the earth green and give the message of environmental protection"

Stubble burning is considered one of the factors leading to pollution.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Delhi-NCR region amid another surge in air pollution levels.

The Centre's panel on Delhi-National Capital Region's (NCR) air quality directed the authorities in the region to immediately implement curbs prescribed under stage 3 to prevent further worsening of the situation, an official order stated.

GRAP Stage 3, which was lifted last Friday, entails a ban on nonessential construction work.

Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Stage 3 also bans nonessential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi. (ANI)