Union Minister JP Nadda launches "Strengthening Medical Device Industry" scheme

New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda launched the "Strengthening the Medical Device Industry" scheme on Friday, allocating Rs 500 crore to enhance critical aspects of the sector. The scheme focuses on manufacturing essential components and accessories, skill development, support for clinical studies, creation of common infrastructure, and overall industry promotion.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister described the scheme as a potential game changer that would not only strengthen the industry but also mark a significant step towards India's self-reliance.

"India is set to lead globally in this sector. The aim of this scheme is to reduce import dependency, advance the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and make the sector self-sufficient," Nadda said.

"This government is one of action... This is just the beginning. We need to cut down on imports, and we are pleased to see India emerging as an exporter in many areas. All this is possible due to recent policy interventions. We are committed to bringing change... This scheme's launch is expected to make a very positive impact," he added.

Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel and Department of Pharmaceuticals Secretary Arunish Chawla, alongside other officials and industry representatives, were present at the launch event.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Patel noted that the scheme would greatly benefit the entire medical device sector.

"Medical devices are a crucial pillar of healthcare and are increasingly present in daily life. Their demand is continually growing, and the government is designing policies and supportive measures to promote this industry," she said.

The "Strengthening of Medical Devices Industry" scheme is divided into five sub-schemes.

Common Facilities for Medical Devices Clusters with a total allocation of Rs 110 crore out of the Rs 500 crore. Marginal Investment Scheme for Reducing Import Dependence with an allocation of Rs 180 crore. Rs 100 crore for Capacity Building and Skill Development for Medical Devices and Medical Device Clinical Studies Support Scheme. And finally, the Medical Device Promotion Scheme with an allocation of Rs 10 crore.

—ANI