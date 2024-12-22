"Tripura govt mulls to create 219 new Cooperative Societies," says CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that the state government is planning to create 219 more cooperative societies, along with 741 multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

CM Saha made this announcement while addressing the Cooperation Conference, where he also launched and inaugurated eight projects and schemes in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

"The GSDP (gross state domestic product) has increased by 8.9%, along with a rise in per capita income. The per capita income in the state was Rs .54 lakh in 2023, which increased to Rs 1.77 lakh in 2024. The GSDP has doubled. We must work further and harder. Keeping the cooperative sector at the forefront, we must aim to increase per capita income and GSDP through healthy competition among the NE states. Due to the efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah, awareness about cooperatives will increase, attracting more people to this sector. Every state must contribute to enhancing the nation's economy," CM Saha stated.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for establishing the Cooperation Department post-independence, which he said would help fulfill the dream of a "Viksit Bharat."

"We have undertaken several initiatives, including the creation of at least one PACS for milk and fish societies in every Gram Panchayat and Village Committee. In Tripura, 741 multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) will be created. Additionally, over the next five years, we have planned to establish 219 milk and fish cooperative societies. These initiatives will generate employment and strengthen the rural economy. We are also arranging computers for LAMPS and PACS. PM Krishak Samriddhi Kendras will be developed, and we are planning to form multistate cooperative societies for the export of seeds and fertilizers. Furthermore, we are considering providing income tax exemptions for cooperative societies to strengthen them further," CM Saha added.

MP Biplab Kumar Deb, state's Cooperative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation Asish Kumar Bhutani, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, and other dignitaries were present on the occassion. (ANI)

