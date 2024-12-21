"Today you have a big army of doctors": UP CM celebrates KGMU's 120th foundation

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted how King George Medical University (KGMU) has contributed to India's medical fraternity, training hundreds of doctors in various fields, all the while bringing in various initiatives for trainee doctors.

"Today you have a big army (of doctors). There are very few institutions in the country which have 250 seats for MBBS, 100 seats for BDS, 100 seats for BSc Nursing, 50 seats for MSc Nursing, 46 seats for MDS, and 355 seats for MD and MS...The campus of KGMU has all this," the UP CM said while addressing the 120th foundation day for KGMU in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the government too has supported the university in various ways.

"Today, KGMU is coming up with a lot of initiatives. The government never said no to any demand of the institution, infact, I always tell that the world and the country has to see this, and we need to look forward 50-100 years ahead and plan for development like that."

CM Adityanath also mentioned how the college itself has around 550 doctors, more than 5000 students, and 60 departments too.

He highlighted how KGMU has been an institution which has faced the COVID-19 pandemic head on, narrating a story of another hospital, where he claimed that it was not receiving any Covid-19 patients.

"There was an institute in another place, where there was not one covid patient who was coming, when we started investigating what had happened, some of the doctors quarantined themselves. When a team was sent to their place, multiple tests came back negative, and then I made sure that they were not let out before the lockdown was lifted," he said during his address.

Contrasting that with KGMU, he said that this institute was ready to face the pandemic from the start.

"But KGMU is an institute which was ready to face this crisis (covid-19) readily. Many times I had gotten an opportunity to see the facilities and covid hospital of this institute too," he added. (ANI)

