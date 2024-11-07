RG Kar College Doctor Case: SC says 'no' to transfer of trial outside West Bengal

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused the plea seeking to transfer the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape case out of West Bengal. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra turned down the plea made by a lawyer.

The top court said that it has transferred the trial outside in some cases like Manipur violence but declined to do such things in the present matter. "No such transfer," the Court said.

However, the lawyer insisted the court for it but the top court was not convinced. When the lawyer said that the people of West Bengal were losing faith in the police and judiciary, the top court pulled him to make such a general statement.

The top court also observed the Central Bureau of Investigation had clarified that the probe was a continuing one and they may file further supplementary chargesheet if they found further evidence. The top court said that such aspects would be considered by the session judge handling the matter.

The top court was hearing a suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. The top court took note of the CBI status report which stated that Sealdah's Session Court has framed charges against the accused. SC asked CBI to file the updated status after four weeks. Meanwhile, an advocate apprises the Supreme Court that the Centre has filed the report of the National Task Force. SC is pursuing the report by NTF. Supreme Court noted that NTF has formulated recommendations in two categories - prevention of physical violence and prevention of sexual violence against medical professionals.

The Supreme Court ordered that a copy of the report be provided to all counsels involved in the matter, as well as to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories, so they can make appropriate recommendations.(ANI)