Rajnath Singh: 'No Religion Greater Than Service' at Seva Samman Event

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday highlighted that service, dedication, and goodwill are intrinsic values of Indian culture. He asserted that no religion is greater than the spirit of service.

Rajnath Singh was speaking at the 'Seva Samman' programme organised by Seva Bharti.

Commending Seva Bharti's contributions, Singh noted that the organisation has been effectively working in education, healthcare, women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and other critical areas for many years.

He further emphasised that Seva Bharti's foundation lies in dedicating lives to the service and welfare of others.

The Union Minister remarked, "Service, dedication, and goodwill are values that define our Indian culture and identity. Our scriptures proclaim that service is the supreme religion, and there can be no greater religion than service. If any religion is most visible, it is service. Our great leaders have taught us that the purpose of human life is to dedicate oneself to the welfare of others. This is the essence of the Seva Bharti organisation, which has been undertaking impactful work in education, healthcare, women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and other vital areas for years."

"Seva Bharti was founded by Balasaheb Devras, and individuals such as Bhaiyaji Joshi have worked tirelessly to strengthen the organisation. Those who understand the ethos of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) know that its objective is not only nation-building but also character-building. The transformation we see in ourselves, the way we communicate, and the language we use are outcomes of the values instilled by the RSS. I believe service is a crucial element of nation-building. Today's event provides an opportunity for self-reflection--we must consider how we can embody the spirit of service in our lives," he added.

Seva Bharti, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), works to uplift and empower underprivileged and marginalised sections of society. It was founded in 1979 by Balasaheb Devras and operates under the aegis of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). (ANI)