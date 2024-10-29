Rajasthan: 7 killed, others injured after bus rams into culvert near Laxmangarh

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], October 29 (ANI): Seven people lost their lives after a bus coming from Salasar rammed into a culvert near Laxmangarh in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, more than three dozen people have been injured in the accident.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot.

The injured passengers have been brought to Laxmangarh hospital.

Further details are awaited.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the loss of lives in the accident and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

"The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls in his feet and grant speedy recovery to the injured," he posted on X. (ANI)