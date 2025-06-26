Punjab CM seeks special Central incentives on lines of Himachal

Chandigarh, June 26 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday presented state’s case before the team of Niti Aayog and solicited its support to ensure comprehensive development on the one hand and safeguard the state’s interest on the other.

During deliberations with the team led by member Ramesh Chand and Program Director Sanjeet Singh, the Chief Minister said “it is high time that the Aayog should generously help the state in preserving its rich legacy in terms of water and agriculture”.

He said the state shares 553 km of the international border with Pakistan and six border districts -- Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

However, Mann said special incentives to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir by the Central government had adversely impacted the economy of border districts in Punjab.

The Chief Minister said border districts of Punjab need to be supported on the lines of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir to revitalise the state’s trade and industrial sector.

Seeking a special incentive package for border districts, he batted for establishment of agro food processing zone in each border district of Punjab with a special focus on the basmati rice industry and horticultural produce like litchi and others.

Mann also advocated upgradation of existing focal points in border districts and establishing an exhibition-cum-convention centre in Amritsar.

The Chief Minister also sought PLI scheme for the agro sector, tax benefits for textile sector, freight subsidy for industry and subsidized interest rate on term loans and working capital in border districts.

He also underscored the need for upward revision of compensation to farmers having land between the international border and border fence, asserting that more than 17,000 acres of land fall in between them.

Mann said the current compensation is given to farmers at a rate of Rs 10,000 per acre per year and that should be enhanced Rs 30,000 per acre annually, adding instead of sharing between the Centre and the state this should be totally paid by the Centre as “these brave hearts are working for making country self-reliant in food production”.

