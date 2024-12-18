PM Modi Laying Foundation for Future Generations: Jyotiraditya Scindia on One Nation, One Election

New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has extended his support to the recently tabled 'One Nation One Election' bill, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laying the foundation for future generations. He asserted that it was the desire of the masses to stop this wastage of money and focus on serving them for the next five years.

"It is the hope and desire of the masses to stop this wastage of money and focus on serving them for five years. The Prime Minister is working to realise the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country. Whether it is the matter of abrogation of Article 370, whether it is the 'One Nation, One Ration Card', whether it is the matter of women's reservation in Parliament or whether it is the matter of 'One Nation, One Election', the Prime Minister is laying such a foundation that the many generations to come, will remember this tenure. The ideology to take the country forward rapidly from an inflexion point will remain an example for the whole world." Union Minister Scindia told ANI.

The Union Communications Minister further said that this push to implement the 'One Nation, One Election' was coming from the people and not the government only.

"This is not the government's push. This is the push of the people of the country. How many times do you and I have to face this...every month there is an election somewhere, and every month somewhere the code of conduct is implemented? Is this not in the country's interest?" Scindia said.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Congress against the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Scindia took a dig at Congress, saying that not only people but its alliance partners have also abandoned them. He said that Congress should look at the response of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the issue.

"Congress should look at the response of Samajwadi Party and TMC. When will Congress understand that the path it has taken is not what the people of the country and its (Congress) alliance partners want? Now such is the situation of Congress that not only people have abandoned them but also its partners within the INDI alliance have done so. We and you do not need to say anything to Congress, because the people of the country are telling Congress - the people of Haryana, Maharashtra have told Congress. Parties within the INDI alliance are asking Congress 'ab to jaag jao, Kumbhakaran ki nind se'," Scindia said.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted Congress and other opposition parties over allegations concerning EVMs and said the Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected petitions on the issue. He said when opposition parties lose polls they start complaining about EVMs.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called for elections to be held using ballot papers if people have doubts about the process and suggested that the Election Commissioner should also be elected by the people.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, stating that the party had presented several demonstrations highlighting the possibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being hacked, but the election body did not accept them.

The Congress party has raised concerns about EVMs following its losses in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party even met the Election Commission to express doubts about the electoral process in Maharashtra. (ANI)