PM Modi Highlights India's Constitution as a Guiding Light in 117th Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Constitution, saying that it has stood the test of time and serves as a guiding light.

Addressing the 117th episode and last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode of 2024, PM Modi said, "On January 26, 2025, our Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. The Constitution handed over to us by our Constitution makers has stood the test of time. The Constitution is a guiding light for us, our guide. To connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution, a special website named http://constitution75.com has been created. Here you can upload your video reading the Preamble of the Constitution. You can read the Constitution in different languages and also ask questions about the Constitution."

India marked a milestone on November 26, 2024, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. On this day in 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a democratic republic. In 2015, the Government of India designated November 26 as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to honor the adoption of the Constitution. Since then, the nation has celebrated this occasion annually.

PM Modi also praised the farmers of Odisha's Kalahandi district in transforming it into a vegetable hub.

"I want to tell you about an effort in Kalahandi, Odisha - The 'Vegetable Revolution' where once farmers were forced to migrate; today, Golamunda block of Kalahandi has become a vegetable hub. It started with a small group of just 10 farmers. This group together established an FPO - 'Kisan Utpad Sangh', started using modern technology in farming, and today their FPO is doing business worth crores. Today more than 200 farmers are associated with this FPO, including 45 women farmers. This success of Kalahandi teaches us what all can be done with determination and collective effort," he said.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centers of All India Radio. (ANI)