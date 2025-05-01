"People saw difference between empty slogans and true intentions" Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds caste census

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday lauded the Central Government's decision to conduction a caste enumeration exercise along with the national census, highlighting how with this cabinet decision people saw the difference between "empty slogans and true intentions," in a jibe towards Congress' long standing demand for a caste census since they have been in the Opposition.

"Yesterday the people of India saw the difference between empty slogans and true intentions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the decision was taken for conducting caste census for the good of society, this is a big step taken by the government. Friends, this this was not one-day decision, this decision was taken after several years of discussion and work," Pradhan said during a press conference in the national capital.

As he continued his attack on the Congress, he claimed that reservation would not exist today if Babsaheb Ambedkar would not be there, because former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was against it.

"When this decision was taken, some people got disturbed. They said that the government is theirs but the system is ours. Now the country should know the truth. In 1951, whose government and system was it? This was well known, if Babasaheb and Bapu if there was no issue on social sensitivity in their mind then there would not have been any reservation in the country. Why? Because Jawaharlal Nehru was opposed to caste based reservation, this was not only present in his statements but he had written to other Chief Ministers too," the Union Minister said.

He also trained his gun on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his father, Rajiv Gandhi had also opposed OBC reservation, adding, "he should first see who opposed OBC reservation, his father Rajiv Gandhi. He is saying many things, but Congress is always against backwards classes of our society"

He further highlighted the work of the government, and the motto of development for everyone, with everyone being a philosophical base for them, which makes sure that every person gets the facilities and conveniences scientifically.

"In the last 11 years, the work done regarding government and service, sabka sath sabka vikas has the philosophical base of the government. Every work done has been with the idea of social justice in mind, so that everyone gets the facilities, goods, and conveniences and reach through a scientific method. On that issue, after a long time OBC commission has been given a statutory, constitutional status," he said.

Remembering how that this decision has not been made in a day, in fact the announcement of it was made a year ago by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He mentioned, "This policy decision has been taken the first time since the first census after Independence that along with the census a caste enumeration exercise will happen. The census was supposed to happen in 2021, but had to be put on hold due to Corona. The Home Minister (Amit Shah) had talked about this decision a year earlier. This shows that that PM Modi-led NDA government is committed to give the rights to the backward sections of society."

The Cabnet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by PM Modi had decided to conduct a caste census along with the national census. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the decision on Wednesday during a press briefing on cabinet decision.

Vaishnaw had said, "While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey." (ANI)