reservation
J·May 18, 2024, 07:44 am
Modi inciting people, dividing society, alleges Kharge; Uddhav Thackeray says 'acche din' coming after June 4
J·Sep 10, 2023, 06:24 am
Vexatious issue of Marathas quota keeps running up against 50% cap
J·Apr 28, 2023, 04:04 pm
Trinamool Congress demands ST reservation in Goa assembly
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC Gives Green Signal To UP Civic Elections With OBC Reservation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand Governor Approves Bill Granting 30 Per Cent Women's Reservation In Govt Jobs
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UP forms 5-member OBC quota panel for urban body polls
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dhami Introduces Bill To Provide 30% Horizontal Reservation To Women In In Public Employment
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Reservation has been made for seven decades, but it shouldn't last "indefinitely": SC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Parl panel report on reservation, roster not implemented in DU: Teachers' Association
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP is committed to reservation in local bodies, Patil reassures OBC
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.