Can’t stop Dalits from joining BJP-RSS, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that Congress cannot stop Dalits from joining the BJP or the RSS, asserting that people from mostly backward communities die in the name of religion.

“What can we say if the backward classes and Dalits, who consider the BJP-RSS-ABVP as their adversaries, still join them? Despite knowing that the BJP-RSS ideology is hostile to the backward classes, they still go there. What can we do about it?” he said while addressing the inauguration of the ‘L.G. Havanur Report Golden Jubilee’, organised by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Federation at the Jnanajyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah said that those dying in the name of god and religion are mostly from backward communities, adding that out of self-interest, they join the BJP-RSS and speak more aggressively than even original RSS leaders like Hedgewar.

He highlighted that late CM D. Devaraja Urs had called the Havanur Report the “Bible for backward classes” and noted that even the Supreme Court has highly appreciated the report.

Siddaramaiah recounted the life of Havanur, born into a common village Scheduled Caste family, adding that Havanur had the habit of protesting even as a student and became the first lawyer from his community.

The Chief Minister also recalled a newspaper comment from when he was Finance Minister: “Will this Siddaramaiah be able to count 100 sheep in the budget?”

He said he took it as a challenge and presented 16 budgets and is now presenting the 17th. He stressed that it is the opportunity that enables action, and for marginalised communities, access is crucial.

He noted that Havanur, born in the Beda caste, showcased his abilities. “Talent belongs to no one; it emerges when given opportunity,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister also recalled contesting the 1991 Lok Sabha elections and losing. Havanur had supported him in a legal dispute related to the elections, which strengthened their personal bond.

Siddaramaiah invoked B.R. Ambedkar, saying that as long as the caste system exists, reservations should exist.

“Even though we have 68 per cent of backward communities, the caste system is still deeply entrenched. Those who benefit from the caste system only strengthen it. Many backward communities have not yet shed the mindset of servitude. Calling the upper caste poor in plural and the lower caste rich in singular is a sign of servitude,” he said.

He said that even educated individuals from backward communities tend to cling to superstition, believing poverty is fate.

“Similarly, educated members of marginalised groups still hold superstitions,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that he added that Buddha, Basavanna, and Ambedkar fought against the caste system.

“When they fought, it seemed the system loosened, but it later tightened again. The caste system is not disappearing,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said his government is ready to implement the reservation based on economic, social, and educational reports and is interested in increasing the reservation limit to 70–75 per cent.

Siddaramaiah said that Rahul Gandhi exerted pressure on the central government to conduct a caste census due to his ideological commitment.

During his speech, Siddaramaiah also read verses from the Manusmriti that discriminate against the Shudra community.

