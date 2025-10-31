Committed to ensuring justice: CM Siddaramaiah on 1 pc reservation demand of nomadic communities

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government was committed to giving reservations to the nomadic community.

“The Congress-led government is committed to ensuring social justice for nomadic communities. Measures will be taken after examining how a one per cent reservation can be provided to them,” he said.

He said this after a delegation of office-bearers from the Nomadic Communities Federation met him at the committee hall in Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

The delegation submitted a memorandum regarding its demand for internal reservation.

Responding positively to the delegation's appeal, the Chief Minister assured them of action.

“Our government has implemented the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP/TSP) programmes for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The government’s aim is to ensure that everyone receives due benefits. We have no intention of merging one community with another or doing injustice to any group. A fair solution will be found and justice will be ensured,” he said.

“The government has made a sincere effort to provide internal reservation. We are committed to resolving the current confusion and issues on a priority basis,” the Chief Minister added.

As recommended by retired Justice Nagamohan Das, the delegation urged the Chief Minister to grant a separate one per cent reservation for nomadic communities under the internal reservation quota to ensure social justice. They also requested the formation of a separate corporation for the development of nomadic communities and the announcement of a special economic package for their welfare.

Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmad, Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, former Minister H. Anjaneya, and several leaders representing nomadic communities from across the state were present at the meeting.

Commenting on the issue of internal reservation, Home Minister G. Parameshwara clarified, “There is no confusion regarding internal reservation. An ordinance has to be passed to implement the decision taken on internal reservation. We have categorised communities into A, B, and C groups, and an ordinance is required for that.”

“After the ordinance is passed, an Act will be introduced. In this context, the Chief Minister had recently called a meeting. During the meeting, it was decided that there is no immediate need to pass the ordinance and that the bill could instead be introduced in the state legislature during the winter session. Instructions have been given to the Law Minister in this regard,” he said.

